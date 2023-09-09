Mayor Perry spends £140,000 on gym equipment for Monks Hill

Politics, they say, is all about priorities.

So while Croydon Mayor Jason Perry takes away the £13,000 per year grant to the Selsdon Centre for the Retired and increases their rent, after hiking everyone’s Council Tax by 15%, up the road the Monks Hill Sports Centre has just benefited from a makeover and what the council calls an “upgrade”.

The gym will be opening Monday September 11.

“The new gym will feature 30 stations, compiled of Technogym equipment, bringing Monks Hill up to standard with other council gyms,” they say.

“The project is part of a £140,000 investment of funding from the council’s capital budget, that was ringfenced to improve the borough’s facilities.”

The council says, “The more spacious gym has gained room from transforming the former community room, kitchen and reception area into a modern gym. The new facility is a dual-use centre that is shared with Quest Academy and will now have extended opening hours to the public.”

One has to hope that no RAAC crumbling concrete has been discovered anywhere on the school estate of what was once Selsdon High (notable former pupils: Wilf Zaha) and Monks Hill Comprehensive (where Kirsty MacColl went to school before composing her pop chart hit tribute to the works of Tolkien: There’s a Guy Works Down The Chip Shop Swears He’s Elvish).

The adaptations to Monks Hill Sports Centre complement the existing facilities at the site, which include the exercise studio, badminton courts, floodlit football pitch and outside basketball court.

The new gym will continue to be managed by the council’s leisure provider GLL.

The opening times are 6am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 6pm at weekends.

The Monks Hill makeover is a long way short of what Perry promised when seeking election last year, when he said he would reopen the pool and gym at Purley.

Perry, who let’s face it doesn’t look like he’s ever taken a single step on a treadmill, claimed to be “really impressed” to see the introduction of more equipment in the gym.

“The extended opening hours to the public will mean more convenience to those who may not have had the time to get a session in before,” said Perry, presumably speaking from personal experience.

Read more: Do the decent thing: podcast’s latest call for Perry to quit

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

