Police appeal for witnesses after murder in New Addington

There was another murder in Croydon last night, when a knife fight involving several people took place on North Walk, New Addington, and two men were left with stab wounds. A 20-year-old man died at the scene.

Metropolitan Police detectives are now asking witnesses to come forward.

The police were called shortly after 6pm last night.

The second man, aged 19, was taken by the London Ambulance Service to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick, said: “This fatal attack happened in daylight and I’m sure it would have been witnessed by a number of people.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries, including a review of local CCTV.

“I would ask that anyone who has a video doorbell, or who was driving in the area with a dash cam, to please check their footage.

“It is vital that we establish what happened yesterday evening and locate those responsible.”

Superintendent Mitch Carr, from the South Area Borough Command Unit, said: “The local community will share our shock and concerns following this tragic loss of a young life.

“You will see additional police officers in the area and I would ask that you speak with them if you have any information. It is only by working together that we can reduce violent crime, and we need your help with this investigation.”

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 or post @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6879/12Sep. To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

