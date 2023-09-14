Free money! Trust for London offering racial justice grants

Posted on September 14, 2023 by insidecroydon

The Trust for London, with funding from the City Bridge Trust, is offering grants to black Londoners from its racial justice fund.

Black Londoners are more than twice as likely to be in poverty than their white counterparts.

“We want to fund projects focused on increasing household income and wealth in black and minoritised communities experiencing poverty in London,” the Trust says.

Established in 2022, the racial justice fund has a focus on increasing economic empowerment in London’s black and minoritised communities. Under the first phase of funding, the Trust gave out £840,000 to six organisations.

Applications for the second phase are now open.

“Fundamentally, we do not think you can have racial justice without economic empowerment,” the Trust says.

The Trust is distributing up to £4million over two years, made up of grants that can last for up to five years.

Information webinars about how to submit an expression of interest are being held next Tuesday (September 19) and Thursday (September 21) from 10am to 11.15am.

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Business, Charity, Community associations and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply