Free money! Trust for London offering racial justice grants

The Trust for London, with funding from the City Bridge Trust, is offering grants to black Londoners from its racial justice fund.

Black Londoners are more than twice as likely to be in poverty than their white counterparts.

“We want to fund projects focused on increasing household income and wealth in black and minoritised communities experiencing poverty in London,” the Trust says.

Established in 2022, the racial justice fund has a focus on increasing economic empowerment in London’s black and minoritised communities. Under the first phase of funding, the Trust gave out £840,000 to six organisations.

Applications for the second phase are now open.

“Fundamentally, we do not think you can have racial justice without economic empowerment,” the Trust says.

The Trust is distributing up to £4million over two years, made up of grants that can last for up to five years.

Information webinars about how to submit an expression of interest are being held next Tuesday (September 19) and Thursday (September 21) from 10am to 11.15am.

