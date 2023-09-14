Housing service job cuts ‘could cost lives’ warns GMB union

Officials at one of the largest trades unions at Croydon Council accuse the authority of putting people’s lives at risk with a “restructuring” – meaning job cuts – in their housing and homelessness department.

The GMB says that job cuts being pushed through could leave Croydon with too few staff to be able to carry out its legal duties over housing.

Tory Mayor Jason Perry’s policy of a council that “does less” has caused what the GMB union describes as a “chaotic” restructure being rolled out in the authority’s department that handles council rents, allocates homes and cares for the needs of those without a home.

Frontline roles, including those in the homelessness services and payroll, are being merged and redundancies are expected. “The council seems to expect a shrinking pool of officers to do a lot more with a lot less,” the GMB union said.

Council officials report they already hold caseloads of up to 150 people at a time. The £192,474 per year council chief executive, Katherine Kerswell, is nevertheless pushing through plans to further reduce staffing.

According to Helen O’Connor, the union’s organiser at Croydon Council, “The GMB remains in dispute with Croydon Council over this ill-thought-out and chaotic restructure, which could put residents at risk and cost lives.

“The service may well be left with too few frontline staff to meet the housing needs of the vulnerable residents in the borough.

“GMB members have requested the council conducts workload and staffing assessments – but so far there has been no attempt to do so.

“The council seems to expect a shrinking pool of officers to do a lot more with a lot less.

“GMB Union is calling on the council to put the brakes on this process and come up with an open, transparent and workable plan to ensure it can meet its statutory obligations to Croydon residents.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

