More closures on tram network for ‘urgent’ track repairs

Transport for London has announced closure of part of the tram network over the course of six days later this week and into next, they say “so essential engineering works can be carried out”.

Mark Davis, the general manager for London Trams, issued the service warning late yesterday.

From Thursday September 21 to Friday September 22, and from Sunday September 24 to Tuesday September 26 there will be no service between Reeves Corner and East Croydon (via West Croydon), and between East Croydon and Wandle Park (via Church Street) from 9pm until close of service each night.

Then, from 9pm Saturday September 23 until close of service there will be no service between Reeves Corner and Beckenham Junction/Elmers End, and between West Croydon and New Addington.

TfL’s official statement suggests passengers “check before you travel and allow more time for your journey”.

They say: “Our Journey Planner and TfL Go app can help you plan your journey.

“We are sorry for the disruption this may cause.”

According to a TfL spokesperson, the works are because a stretch of damaged rail has been found near the Wellesley Road tram stop, in some tack that is embedded in the busy road in a segregated section of the network.

By carrying out the works overnight, TfL hopes to minimise the disruption as much as possible, while conducting “preventative” works before the rail damage “becomes more of a problem”.

The rail damage is not thought to be connected with recent issues with trams being taken out of service because of damaged wheels. Indeed, TfL reports that all of its available tram rolling stock are now back in service as normal.

