Little Belle is getting people to pony up for hospital’s charity

Posted on September 23, 2023 by insidecroydon

A tiny 12-year-old pony called Belle is the latest supporter of the Croydon Health Charity’s appeal to raise funds for two ventilators at Croydon Health Services.

Trot on: Marianne Berend and her pony Belle covered more than 20 miles in their charity trek

Last weekend Belle, and her owner, Marianne Berends, went on a long-distance trek in and around Woldingham, with their collecting tin, visiting businesses and households along the way.

Berends, who works as a CT Scanning Assistant at Croydon University Hospital, was inspired to support the Little Breaths appeal after her baby niece was cared for in a neonatal intensive care unit.

“The Little Breaths appeal is a cause close to my heart as my beautiful niece was unwell following her birth and spent quite a while in NICU,” Berends said.

“Donations from this walk will help to fund two additional ventilators to provide life-saving treatment for the sickest children fin Croydon.”

Alongside her fundraising career, Belle, a Falabella and miniature Shetland cross, is also undergoing training to become a therapy pony.

Once qualified, Berends hopes that Belle will be able to spread smiles at the hospital’s Rainbow children’s ward and care homes in the future.

