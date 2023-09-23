Little Belle is getting people to pony up for hospital’s charity

A tiny 12-year-old pony called Belle is the latest supporter of the Croydon Health Charity’s appeal to raise funds for two ventilators at Croydon Health Services.

Last weekend Belle, and her owner, Marianne Berends, went on a long-distance trek in and around Woldingham, with their collecting tin, visiting businesses and households along the way.

Berends, who works as a CT Scanning Assistant at Croydon University Hospital, was inspired to support the Little Breaths appeal after her baby niece was cared for in a neonatal intensive care unit.

“The Little Breaths appeal is a cause close to my heart as my beautiful niece was unwell following her birth and spent quite a while in NICU,” Berends said.

“Donations from this walk will help to fund two additional ventilators to provide life-saving treatment for the sickest children fin Croydon.”

Alongside her fundraising career, Belle, a Falabella and miniature Shetland cross, is also undergoing training to become a therapy pony.

Once qualified, Berends hopes that Belle will be able to spread smiles at the hospital’s Rainbow children’s ward and care homes in the future.

