Murdered schoolgirl named as Commissioner visits Croydon

‘The commitment of so many from the local community is inspiring’ according to Met Commissioner as he visits murder scene in Croydon

The 15-year-old girl who was killed by a central Croydon bus stop when on her way to school yesterday morning has been identified on social media as Elianne Andam.

A 17-year-old boy from New Addington has been in police custody overnight, being questioned about the incident.

The killing prompted a visit to Croydon by the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, who said, “The senseless murder of a 15-year-old girl on her way to school is impossible to comprehend.

“It was moving and humbling to meet many members of the exceptional Croydon community who have come together in support of a family now dealing with the most unimaginable grief.

“The commitment of so many from the local community is inspiring. A powerful partnership between charitable groups, faith and community leaders, the local authority, the wider public and our officers has delivered so much work across the borough.

“They have collectively saved many lives from knife crime. Many are shocked and hurting. They care deeply and it’s this passion which has made Croydon a safer place and will continue to in the future.

“I spoke to officers who, with members of the public, were among the first on scene with colleagues trying to save this young girl’s life and have since supported her family and friends.

“Through diligent work by them all an early arrest was made and our major crime team now continue to investigate the events leading up to this awful attack.”

It has been reported today that Eliyanna’s mother is an NHS children’s nurse.

The girl’s aunt, named only as “Marian”, was reported to say, “You just can’t comprehend the heartbreak of the last 24 hours, how Eliyanna went to school and never came home.

“She wanted to be a lawyer, she went to private school paid for by my sister and had a great future ahead of her.

“She was a lovely girl, she loved doing her hair, had beautiful natural hair, and she really loved gymnastics.

“This has left us absolutely devastated. We’re a big family and we are all here for our sister, to support her.

“My sister is not feeling good. It hasn’t sunk in yet, it’s a tragedy.”

On Thursday afternoon, the Met issued a statement on behalf of the murdered girl’s family.

“Our hearts are broken by the senseless death of our daughter,” the family said.

“Elianne was the light of our lives. She was bright and funny, with many friends who all adored her.

“She was only 15, and had her whole life ahead of her, with hopes and dreams for the future.

“All those dreams have now been shattered. Our lives have fallen apart, along with that of our wider family.

“We ask the media to please respect our privacy as we try to grieve the short life of our beautiful child.”

