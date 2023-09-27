15-year-old girl murdered on her morning journey into school

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed and killed while travelling to school this morning.
Police were called at about 8.30am, and office workers nearby looked on in horror and disbelief as squad cars, Met vans and ambulances arrived at the scene on Wellesley Road in central Croydon, close to the entrance to the Whitgift Centre.
Early and unconfirmed reports suggest that the girl was stabbed in the neck.
The Metropolitan Police say that they have made an arrest. The suspect, a male teenager, is believed to have been known to the victim.
The Metropolitan Police said it had worked with British Transport Police to “track” the teenager.
A police helicopter continued to patrol the area above the town centre for more than two hours after the incident was called in.
Croydon’s Borough Commander, Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, said: “Our immediate thoughts are with this young girl’s family who are facing the most tragic of news. Our officers are with the girl’s family to support them.”
Brittain said that the community “are clearly as concerned as we are about this tragic incident”.
He said: “My officers were immediately on scene to provide first aid and support paramedics.
“Acting on information provided to them, officers also worked closely with colleagues from across the Met and the British Transport Police to track a teenager in connection with the stabbing. I can confirm that an arrest was made at about 09:45hrs in the Croydon area. At this early stage we believe that he may have known her.
“A crime scene will be in place for some time, and I am grateful for the cooperation of residents.”
- Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information that can help officers is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1601/27Sep. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
- UPDATE: This article was amended at 12pm to clarify the location of the knife attack.
Welcome to Croydon. I was wondering why the helicopter was up. RIP little girl. Get rid of the ban on stop and search.
In May, Chris Philp MP tweeted “we will continue to support police forces taking strong action against people who sell, buy and carry dangerous knives”.
In July, Croydon Tories tweeted that “Labour let Croydon’s Public Space Protection Orders lapse – but Mayor @JasonForCroydon has brought them back to support police where needed.”
In August, Philp sucked up to the hate-mongering Home Secretary by tweeting “A good summary from @SuellaBraverman of our work in the last year or so:
– Record ever Police numbers
– Reductions in crime”
Today we learn that a 15-year-old girl was murdered on her way to school.
That’s two days after a man in his early 20s was stabbed near Croydon College.
It took 7 years and 100s of victims before the Tory government finally decided to ban the sale of “zombie” knives, but carrying one will only have a maximum sentence of just 2 years in jail.
The Home Office press release issued at the end of last month said, at the very end, “The measures will be legislated when Parliament allows.”
The Tories defunded the police, allowed the Met to become a cess pit of corruption, misogyny and racism, and are doing nothing to stop young people being murdered.
Instead of fighting crime, we see the Mayor of Croydon and the local Tory MP effectively orchestrating and condoning attacks on CCTV cameras.
The Minister of State for Crime, Policing and Fire should tell us where all these 3,217 “extra police” he proclaimed back in January are actually working in London.
Either that or resign
It happened just opposite two of the biggest Home Office sites, Apollo House and Lunar House