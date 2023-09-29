Mental health organisations reach out to offer crisis help

Have you been affected by the traumatising and tragic events in Croydon this week?

The charity Mind in Croydon has been working with partners to see how they can best offer help to those who may need it.

If you would like to talk to someone, here are some places you can access for support.

FOR YOUNGER PEOPLE

Off the Record https://www.talkofftherecord.org/croydon/

Support Line: 3pm-6pm today and 10am-1pm tomorrow, September 30: 0800 980 7475

Croydon Drop-in http://croydondropin.org.uk/

T: 020 8680 0404

YoungMinds https://www.youngminds.org.uk/

T: 020 7089 5050

Shout Shout can provide 24/7 text support. For help, text SHOUT to 85258.

FOR OVER 18s

Mind in Croydon

Mind in Croydon Counselling Service is running a drop-in today (until 5pm) for adults who may want to speak to a trained counsellor about how they are feeling around the death of a child and other violent incidents that have occurred in the borough. No appointment necessary.

The drop-in will run again on Tuesday, October 3 from from 4pm to 7pm, especially for those who may like to come after work or care giving.

26 Pampisford Road, Purley, CR8 2NE

T: 020 8763 2064

Croydon Health and Wellbeing Space https://croydonhws.co.uk/

Open for walk-ins and offers support including crisis support – please check website for walk in and phone support open times.

National Mind Infoline: 0300 123 3393

Samaritans http://www.samaritans.org/

Support and advice if you need someone to talk to, available 24/7.

Tel: 116123 (free of charges)

YoungMinds Parents Helpline https://www.youngminds.org.uk/

Call the Parents Helpline for detailed advice, emotional support and signposting about a child or young person up to the age of 25.

You can call the Parents Helpline on 0808 802 5544, Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4pm.

Please be assured there are places you can reach out to for support.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

