Safer Croydon Partnership calls public meeting at Town Hall

The Safer Croydon Partnership is to stage a public meeting next Monday, to be attended by senior police officers, the Croydon Mayor and MPs, to discuss the work they are doing “to make our neighbourhoods safer”, they say.

The meeting, to be held in the Braithwaite Halls, follows the murder of 15-year-old schoolgirl Elianne Andam on a busy Croydon street on Wednesday as she was making her way to school.



When he visited Croydon in the immediate aftermath of the horrific killing of the young girl, Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, said, “The commitment of so many from the local community is inspiring.”

He was speaking after having had a briefing from Croydon police who had attended the scene, as well as representatives from the Safer Croydon Partnership, including its chair, Donna Murray-Turner.

“The Safer Croydon Partnership is the borough’s statutory partnership that works with community and volunteer groups to make our neighbourhoods safer,” according to Croydon Council.

“We know everyone in Croydon is deeply shocked and saddened by Elianne’s death. This meeting is for local residents and community groups to come together to talk about the work that is being done to support our young people at this very difficult time, and how we can help them to stay safe,” a council official said.

“Croydon’s Borough Commander for the Met Police Andy Brittain, Croydon Council representatives and Sarah Jones MP will be at the meeting to answer any questions you might have.

“The meeting will be chaired by the borough’s Safer Neighbourhood Board chair, Donna Murray-Turner.”

The meeting will be at 5.30pm on October 2 in the Braithwaite Hall on Katharine Street.

Public entry is through the front entrance of Central Library.

Any enquiries or special requests can be emailed to: SaferCroydonAdmin@croydon.gov.uk

