Requiem mass and candlelight vigil to be held for Elianne

One week on from the dark day when Elianne Andam was brutally murdered on a Croydon street, there is to be a requiem mass in her memory held at the Minster tomorrow morning, October 4.
Separately, in the evening, there is also to be a candlelight vigil staged near the spot where the 15-year-old schoolgirl died.
Croydon Minster is next to Elianne’s school, Old Palace, and many staff and pupils are expected to attend the service, which is to begin at 11am.
There are no ticketing requirements – members of the public are welcome to attend, and are asked to arrive at least 10 minutes before the service is to start.
Then, from 7pm, near the bus stop closest to the Whitgift Centre entrance on Wellesley Road, there is to be the vigil: “Shining a light for healing”.
The organisers ask that attendees wear “a touch of white”.
“Let’s all come together and pause to reflect,” they say.
