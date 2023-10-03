Requiem mass and candlelight vigil to be held for Elianne

One week on from the dark day when Elianne Andam was brutally murdered on a Croydon street, there is to be a requiem mass in her memory held at the Minster tomorrow morning, October 4.

Separately, in the evening, there is also to be a candlelight vigil staged near the spot where the 15-year-old schoolgirl died.

Croydon Minster is next to Elianne’s school, Old Palace, and many staff and pupils are expected to attend the service, which is to begin at 11am.

There are no ticketing requirements – members of the public are welcome to attend, and are asked to arrive at least 10 minutes before the service is to start.

Then, from 7pm, near the bus stop closest to the Whitgift Centre entrance on Wellesley Road, there is to be the vigil: “Shining a light for healing”.

The organisers ask that attendees wear “a touch of white”.

“Let’s all come together and pause to reflect,” they say.

Read more: Boy, 17, is charged with murder of schoolgirl Elianne Andam

Listen to our podcast: 7 killings in 6 months: Croydon Insider on the lasting tragedies

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

