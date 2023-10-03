Requiem mass and candlelight vigil to be held for Elianne

Posted on October 3, 2023 by insidecroydon

Shining light: Croydon Minster is holding a requiem for Elianne Andam tomorrow morning

One week on from the dark day when Elianne Andam was brutally murdered on a Croydon street, there is to be a requiem mass in her memory held at the Minster tomorrow morning, October 4.

Separately, in the evening, there is also to be a candlelight vigil staged near the spot where the 15-year-old schoolgirl died.

Croydon Minster is next to Elianne’s school, Old Palace, and many staff and pupils are expected to attend the service, which is to begin at 11am.

There are no ticketing requirements – members of the public are welcome to attend, and are asked to arrive at least 10 minutes before the service is to start.

Then, from 7pm, near the bus stop closest to the Whitgift Centre entrance on Wellesley Road, there is to be the vigil: “Shining a light for healing”.

The organisers ask that attendees wear “a touch of white”.

“Let’s all come together and pause to reflect,” they say.

Read more: Boy, 17, is charged with murder of schoolgirl Elianne Andam
Listen to our podcast: 7 killings in 6 months: Croydon Insider on the lasting tragedies

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Crime, Croydon Minster, Knife crime, Old Palace and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply