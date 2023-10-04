Choir records a classic as fund-raiser in memory of Elianne

Posted on October 4, 2023 by insidecroydon

Croydon Voices, a community choir, has recorded their version of the soul classic Stand By Me in memory of Elianne Andam, the schoolgirl killed in Croydon last week.

They are hoping that the performance of the song, which features a solo from Roger Murray, will help to raise funds for the Croydon-based charity, Lives Not Knives.

Lives Not Knives is an innovative, award-winning, youth-led charity that works to prevent knife crime, serious youth violence and school exclusions by engaging, educating and empowering disadvantaged young people and supporting them to enjoy their lives and improve their future prospects.

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Charity, Lives Not Knives, Music and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply