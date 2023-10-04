Choir records a classic as fund-raiser in memory of Elianne

Croydon Voices, a community choir, has recorded their version of the soul classic Stand By Me in memory of Elianne Andam, the schoolgirl killed in Croydon last week.

They are hoping that the performance of the song, which features a solo from Roger Murray, will help to raise funds for the Croydon-based charity, Lives Not Knives.

Lives Not Knives is an innovative, award-winning, youth-led charity that works to prevent knife crime, serious youth violence and school exclusions by engaging, educating and empowering disadvantaged young people and supporting them to enjoy their lives and improve their future prospects.

