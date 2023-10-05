Roundshaw stabbing: teenager arrested on suspicion of murder

Detectives investigating the murder of a man on the Roundshaw Estate on Monday night have made an arrest.

A 17-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

An investigation was launched after officers were called at approximately 9pm on October 2 to reports of a 42-year-old man suffering stab injuries outside an address in Typhoon Way in Sutton.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended and the man was treated at the scene, but died as a result of his injuries.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course, the Met said.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan from the Met’s Specialist Crime leads the investigation and said: “This arrest marks a significant development in our investigation but we still need the help of the local community and wider public.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information but has yet to get in contact with police to do so immediately.

“I would also reiterate my request for those in the area to check doorbell footage or any other cameras and see if you have captured something which be of interest.”

A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information, video or images that could help police should call 101 or post @MetCC via X ref CAD 7417/2 Oct.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In a statement, the Met said: “Local people will continue to see an increased presence in the area; if you have any concerns please approach and speak to them or contact your local Safer Neighbourhoods Team.”

