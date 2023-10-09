Ukrainian orchestra’s busy schedule ahead of Fairfield concert

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine have two important appointments before they perform at Croydon’s Fairfield Halls next Wednesday.

The Croydon concert, on October 18, is part of the orchestra’s first tour of Britain in 20 years.

But before launching the London leg of its tour that evening, the orchestra will visit the Houses of Parliament at the invitation of the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

And in the afternoon, members of the orchestra will lead an educational workshop with young musicians from Croydon in partnership with the Yamaha Music School that is based at the Fairfield Halls.

From 5pm on October 18, before their gala concert at the venue, orchestra members will deliver a workshop for Yamaha pupils, including demonstrations from instrumentalists of key sections of the evening’s repertoire, which the youngsters have been studying in class in the lead-up to the event.

The pupils have been invited to watch the orchestra rehearse from 5.30pm and receive complimentary tickets for the evening’s concert.

For the concert, the latest in a series of international orchestra concerts being staged at the Fairfield Halls, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine will perform Symphony No2 from one of Ukraine’s premier composers, Borys Lyatoshynsky.

They will also perform Strauss’s Don Juan, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No4 and Sibelius’s Finlandia.

Comprising more than 100 instrumentalists, the orchestra has remained in residence in Kyiv and continues to play a central role in Ukrainian cultural life since the invasion in 2022.

“We are fighting the war against Russia on the cultural front, and our UK tour is an opportunity to tell UK audiences about our culture and traditions through our music,” said Alexander Hornostai, the orchestra’s managing director.

“If you have never experienced orchestral music before, this is your opportunity to be part of something really special and important.”

The Ukraine concert is among a handful of events being staged at the Fairfield Halls as part of Croydon’s year as London’s Borough of Culture.

Justine Simons, London’s Deputy Mayor for Culture, said: “It is wonderful to welcome the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine to London. The orchestra will inspire Londoners and the next generation of musicians, demonstrating the power of music to provide hope and comfort in even the darkest of times.

“By uniting communities through music we are able to build a better London for everyone.”

A few tickets remain available for the concert, with prices starting from £18.50. More information and booking links available at fairfield.co.uk

