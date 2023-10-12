No trams to New Addington or Beckenham in half-term week

Another school holiday coming up means another closure to a large section of Croydon’s tram network for more “essential” engineering works.

Transport for London has confirmed that from Saturday October 21 until Sunday October 29 – half-term week – there will be no trams between East Croydon and Beckenham Junction, Elmers End or New Addington.

“We are sorry for the disruption this may cause,” said a TfL official who probably won’t have to use the replacement bus service from King Henry’s Drive to get to work at 7am on a wet Wednesday.

“This is so essential engineering works can be carried out to improve the tramway.”

Tram replacement buses are to run between East Croydon and Beckenham Junction via Elmers End and between East Croydon and New Addington.

Trams will run between Wimbledon and East Croydon. Which is nice.

“Please check before you travel,” TfL says, “leave more time for your journey and where possible consider using alternative rail services, local buses, walking or cycling.”

TfL recommends using their Journey Planner to help you plan your journey.

