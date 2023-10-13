Councillor: ‘I do not want to see another family destroyed’

A Croydon councillor demanded real action over the scourge of knife crime and attacks on women and girls when she addressed the Labour Party Conference this week.

“I do not want to stand in the street another time looking at another family destroyed,” said South Norwood councillor Stella Nabukeera.

“It’s our time to do something about this!” she said in an impassioned speech during a debate about VAWG – Violence Against Women and Girls.

Nabukeera had been among the crowd who turned out on Wellesley Road last week for the candlelight vigil for Elianne Andam, the murdered 15-year-old Croydon schoolgirl.

“Thousands of people were in the streets saying ‘Do something!’

“Labour Party! Conference! It’s our time to do something about this.”

Nabukeera called for prison sentences to be “severe”. She said: “Let’s make examples of the people who do this. Let it be something that will not be repeated.

“I do not want to stand in the street another time looking at another family destroyed. “I spent a whole week talking to families and parents of the children that witnessed that. “I remember one mother who said, ‘My daughter hasn’t said anything for five days. She was on the bus. She saw this person attack her friend’.

“Conference, that cannot be right. We have to do something.

Nabukeera called for the discussions on violent crime to be extended beyond “just the normal people who work with different charities”, saying: “Let’s invite in the victims, let’s invite people who have been affected. So that when we come up with a solution, it’s solving something.”

In her unscripted response to a conference motion, Nabukeera said of violence against women and girls: “We need to speak about it. We need to speak about it in our communities.

“Expose the behaviours that we allow to continue, because if we do not expose them, they will attack our children going to school.”

Read more: Teenager is to stand trial for murder at Old Bailey next April

Read more: Starmer’s Labour conference left lots of unanswered questions

Listen to our podcast: 7 killings in 6 months: Croydon Insider on the lasting tragedies

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

