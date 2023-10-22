Diwali festival of light set to brighten up the Whitgift Centre

The Whitgift shopping centre is inviting Croydon residents to join in the festivities as they celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Light, on Saturday November 4.

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and the victory of good over evil. It is also celebrated by Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists.

The Croydon event, to be staged from noon to 5pm in the Whitgift Centre (opposite Superdry), is open to people from all backgrounds, promoting the sharing of cultural experiences and fostering a sense of togetherness.

The schedule for the day is packed with exciting workshops and performances including:

All day: Free Henna

12pm Folk Dance Workshop led by Anusha Subramanyam

1pm Bollywood Workshop led by Sowmya Jay Krish

2pm Garba Dance Workshop led by Chittal Vyas from Dance Beats

3pm Odissi performance followed by a classical dance workshop with Pritha Dasmahapatra

3.45pm South Asian and Gaana Dance Workshop with Bespoke The Company

4.15pm Bhangra Dance Workshop with Vasda Punjab Bhangra Group

“Whether you’re an experienced dancer or complete novice, these workshops cater to all skill levels and promise to be a memorable experience for everyone,” the organisers say.

Henna is available for free throughout the event so you can adorn your hands with intricate designs.

Additionally, for the workshops there are pre-booked spaces as well as walk-in spaces on the day, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to participate.

For more information about the event, please visit https://www.centraleandwhitgift.co.uk/events/diwali-festival

