Diwali festival of light set to brighten up the Whitgift Centre

The Whitgift shopping centre is inviting Croydon residents to join in the festivities as they celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Light, on Saturday November 4.
Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and the victory of good over evil. It is also celebrated by Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists.
The Croydon event, to be staged from noon to 5pm in the Whitgift Centre (opposite Superdry), is open to people from all backgrounds, promoting the sharing of cultural experiences and fostering a sense of togetherness.
The schedule for the day is packed with exciting workshops and performances including:
All day: Free Henna
12pm Folk Dance Workshop led by Anusha Subramanyam
1pm Bollywood Workshop led by Sowmya Jay Krish
2pm Garba Dance Workshop led by Chittal Vyas from Dance Beats
3pm Odissi performance followed by a classical dance workshop with Pritha Dasmahapatra
3.45pm South Asian and Gaana Dance Workshop with Bespoke The Company
4.15pm Bhangra Dance Workshop with Vasda Punjab Bhangra Group
“Whether you’re an experienced dancer or complete novice, these workshops cater to all skill levels and promise to be a memorable experience for everyone,” the organisers say.
Henna is available for free throughout the event so you can adorn your hands with intricate designs.
Additionally, for the workshops there are pre-booked spaces as well as walk-in spaces on the day, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to participate.
For more information about the event, please visit https://www.centraleandwhitgift.co.uk/events/diwali-festival
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine