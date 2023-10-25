Murder investigation launched over missing Justin Henry

The disappearance of a man who was last seen at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Norbury is being treated as a murder investigation, the Metropolitan Police said this morning.

Justin Henry, 34, was reported missing to police on Monday, October 16. He has links to the SE23 area and was last seen in person on the evening of Sunday, October 15 at the address of his partner in Brixton.

Police are trying to establish Henry’s movements late on October 15 and in the early hours of Monday October 16.

At around 9.50pm on October 15 Henry was seen on CCTV buying food at the McDonald’s on London Road.

Enquiries have led officers to believe he drove from that restaurant to Waddon New Road where his vehicle, a silver Mercedes E Class, remained for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

The Mercedes was found in the early hours of Wednesday October 18 in Kingswood Drive, Gipsy Hill.

The police said: “It is unclear who was driving the vehicle when it arrived at Kingswood Drive shortly after 01.00hrs on Monday, October 16, due to indistinct CCTV image of the driver, but Justin’s family state that it was not him.”

A 27-year-old woman was arrested last week in connection with the investigation on suspicion of kidnapping. She has since been bailed.

The Met says that officers have conducted forensic examinations of an address in Croydon and Henry’s car, as well as extensive CCTV and phone inquiries. Today, Scotland Yard launched a murder investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Wood, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Sadly, yesterday we had to inform Mr Henry’s family that we are treating his disappearance as a murder investigation.

“You can only imagine how devastating this will be for all those who love and care for him.

“I know his loved ones will still be hoping and praying that Justin will still be found safe and well. However, the absence of any proof that Justin is alive, the circumstances around his disappearance, which his family say is totally out of character, and forensic evidence we have gathered, all suggest that he has come to serious harm and may have been murdered.

“Along with his family, we sincerely hope this is not the case, and that is why we are reaching out to the public to help us find out what has happened to him. Please think about the anguish of Justin’s family and if you have any information that could assist, contact us.

“Please search you memory, and if you think you can help, then call police, or you can call Crimestoppers, they are totally anonymous and never ask for your name.

“But however you choose, please do call if you think you have anything that could assist. Don’t worry if you think your information will not be important, it could be the vital piece of the puzzle that helps us find Justin and brings his family the answers they so desperately want, need and deserve.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter/X @MetCC. Please quote Operation Ashgulf or CAD 5224/21Oct.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

