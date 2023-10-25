WIN!!! 3 pairs of tickets for Fairfield concert up for grabs!

Eric and The Claptones are coming to the Fairfield Halls

And YOU and a guest can be there completely FREE, if you are one of our lucky winners in our latest competition open exclusively to paid-up subscribers of Inside Croydon.

Eric and the Claptones are a tribute band that for the last 10 years have been performing live the music and songs of the man regarded by many as the finest rock guitarist of his generation (so what if Rolling Stone magazine only ranked him second?).

They will be performing at the Recreational at the Fairfield Halls on Saturday, November 11.

Inside Croydon has three pairs of tickets to be won in our terrific competition for subscribers.

Eric and the Claptones’ Croydon date continues their hugely successful 2023 tour, which included selling out the Half Moon, Putney and Theatre Royal, Windsor.

Dipping into the huge catalogue of Eric Clapton’s work, the true intricacy and feel of his songs are showcased by the incredible talents of each of the members of the band, played with an infectious enthusiasm.

Chris Sorensen – “Eric” – formed the band in 2013, asking the very best musicians he knew to join him. They all said “yes” and the hard work began.

“A few years on, the band has changed, but the ideal remains,” Sorensen says.

“Be the best we can.”

Or, if you are a paid-up subscriber to iC, you can try to win one of our prizes – valued at nearly £60! Click here to sign up now as an Inside Croydon patron.

All you have to do is answer one easy question.

Inside Croydon’s usual Ts&Cs for competitions such as this apply, including that there is no cash alternative to the prize and anyone entering the competition should be available to attend the performance specified.

To win, all you have to do is email the correct answer to inside.croydon@btinternet.com with “CLAPTONES” in the subject header by midday on Monday November 6.

As well as your answer, please include a daytime contact phone number and your postal address.

The first three correct answers pulled out of the Editor’s big hat will be declared the winners, and will be contacted in the following few days to arrange to receive their prizes.

So… Here’s the question:

What was the name of the band that Eric Clapton formed with Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce?

All you have to do now is:

Make sure you’re signed up as an Inside Croydon subscriber Email the correct answer to inside.croydon@btinternet.com with “CLAPTONES” in the subject header Make sure you have done it before midday on November 6, 2023.

