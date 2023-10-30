Man arrested as police investigate murder of teenaged girl

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the murder of a teenaged woman who was stabbed to death at a home in Monks Orchard yesterday afternoon.
The 19-year-old woman is thought to be the eighth person killed in Croydon in 2023, and the fourth in the past five weeks.
A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was taken to hospital suffering a minor head injury.
In a statement, Scotland Yard said, “Police were called at 16.10 hours on Sunday, October 29, to a report of a woman deceased at a residential address in Ash Tree Way, Croydon.
“Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues. A 19-year-old woman was found suffering stab injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination will be arranged in due course.
!The woman is believed to be an Indian national who is thought to have arrived in the United Kingdom relatively recently. Officers are working to trace and inform her family.
“The man and woman were known to each other. At this stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the murder investigation.”
The police are appealing for anyone with information that may assist the investigation, including anyone who saw or heard a disturbance on Sunday afternoon at the address in Ash Tree Way, is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 4546/29oct.
