Police release video of victim’s visit to Norbury McDonald’s

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Justin Henry have this morning released CCTV footage of his last movements, as his family appeal to the public for information.

The police are treating the case as a murder investigation, and have now made three arrests in connection with Henry’s disappearance on October 15. One man has been charged with murder, although the police have yet to locate Henry’s remains.

The video is from 9.40pm on Sunday, October 15, and shows Henry driving his Mercedes up to the serving hatch of the McDonald’s drive-thru on London Road, Norbury. It is the last confirmed sighting of him alive.

Today, spokesperson for his family said: “Our family is devastated and want answers.

“Justin is a loving and happy person and wouldn’t hurt a fly. This is a plea to the public for information on where Justin is. This could be your son or loved one. Justin comes from a very close family who are desperate for answers.”

Henry, 34, was last seen in person on the evening of Sunday, October 15 at his partner’s address in Brixton, a little before he was picked up on the McDonald’s CCTV.

Police are continuing to establish Henry’s movements through to the early hours of Monday, 16 October.

Enquiries have led officers to believe Henry drove from that restaurant to nearby Waddon New Road where his vehicle, a silver Mercedes E Class, remained for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

The Mercedes was later located on Monday, October 16, in Kingswood Drive, SE19.

“It is unclear who was driving the vehicle when it arrived at Kingswood Drive,” the police say, “due to indistinct CCTV image of the driver, but Justin’s family state that it was not him.” That sighting was timed at 1am on October 16.

Last week, detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command charged Louis Benjamin, 29, of Waddon New Road, with one count of murder. Benjamin is due to appear at the Old Bailey today.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb said today: “We hope that in releasing this footage it will jog someone’s memory and help us give Justin’s family the answers they are desperately waiting for.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and I want to reiterate my commitment to his family that the search to find Mr Henry continues.

“I would ask the public to look at this footage.

“Do you remember seeing this car? Do you remember seeing the driver? Did you see this car after it left McDonald’s? Mr Henry’s family are depending on your answers to these questions. Please come forward and share what you know either with police directly or anonymously via CrimeStoppers.”

Officers have conducted forensic examinations of an address in Waddon New Road and the car, as well as extensive CCTV and phone inquiries.

Today, they said that a 28-year-old man has also been charged in connection with the investigation, though the Met failed to release the man’s name or other details.

A woman was arrested 12 days ago on suspicion of kidnapping and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter/X @MetCC. Please quote Operation Ashgulf or CAD 5224/21Oct.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

