Green King wants to be the toast of new Croydon West seat

Marley King has been named by the Green Party as their parliamentary candidate for Croydon West.

King has in the past worked for the NHS as a social prescriber and she is also trained as a mental health first aider. She is a mother to young children who have complex special needs, and she has become an expert in special educational needs. She also held a position as a special needs school governor for many years.

King also helps to run a free community café in Croydon, where she is able to offer housing, asylum and benefit advice to those in need.

When she last stood for public office as a Green candidate, in the 2022 council elections, King polled seventh in the three-seat South Norwood ward, finishing behind candidates from the Conservative and the Taking the Piss parties.

Following her selection as a parliamentary candidate at the weekend, King told Inside Croydon: “I am proud to be selected to stand for the Green Party in the area where I live.

“I am proud to be standing up for my neighbours, my community, and all of those people who have suffered so much under the other parties.

“Inequality has become the status quo within society. It doesn’t have to be this way, I believe in empowering others.

“The Green Party believes that power comes from the bottom up. Your MP should be there to represent you, not rule over you. Your voices matter and you should be heard. It’s time to change the system. If you want to see that change happen, then this is your chance. Make sure you are registered to vote and then go out and vote Green in the election.”

Croydon West is one of the re-framed parliamentary constituencies which will be contested for the first time at the next General Election. It primarily comprises the majority of what we know now as Croydon North (or Lambeth South as it became under MP Steve Reed), plus a chunk of Croydon town centre and Waddon ward.

Labour’s Sarah Jones, the MP for Croydon Central, has opted to stand as her party’s candidate in Croydon West.

