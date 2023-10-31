Victim and suspect in Ash Tree Way murder named by police

Sahil Sharma was to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates Court today, charged with the murder of Mehak Sharma, the 19-year-old woman found stabbed at a residential address on Ash Tree Way, Monks Orchard, on Sunday afternoon.

The police named the victim and suspect for the first time last night.

Sahil Sharma was arrested at the scene on Sunday.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Mehak Sharma is an Indian national who had only been in London for a short time.

It is the 10th murder in Croydon in 2023.

Sahil Sharma is 23. The police gave Ash Tree Way, Croydon, as his home address.

“The charge relates to an incident at an address in Ash Tree Way, Croydon on Sunday, 29 October,” the police said, who added that a “special post-mortem examination” is to take place today.

“Mehak’s next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits,” they said.

“Anyone with information that may assist the investigation, including anyone who saw or heard a disturbance on Sunday afternoon at the address in Ash Tree Way, is asked to call police.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via X(Twitter) @MetCC. Please quote CAD 4546/29OCT

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

