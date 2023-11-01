Christmas cheers! 15% off Anspach & Hobday beers with iC

Inside Croydon is delighted to offer its loyal readers a special offer that will put the Merry into Christmas, and some Happies all the way through to the New Year, too.
Our friends at locally based brewery Anspach & Hobday are offering 15% off all online orders of their exceptional beers between now and the end of the year – with a special ordering code for iC readers.
That means that loyal readers can save £££s on their Christmas shopping – and shrewd shoppers who place orders valued at £70 or more also qualify for free delivery, direct to their door.
Anspach & Hobday is one of London’s newest brewers, but in their first decade of business they have developed a reputation for proper quality ales, porters and stouts. First operating from under a railway arch in Bermondsey, in 2020 they opened their brewery not far from the tram tracks in Croydon.
Anspach & Hobday have recently become the official beer suppliers to the Fairfield Halls, Croydon’s major arts venue.
Under our fantastic Inside Croydon offer, readers have the chance to try sampler cases of a selection of the A&H brews.
Or you might want to consider ordering a case of The English Session IPA – 4.0% – a session strength IPA brewed with a blend of contemporary English hops, including Ernest, bullion and Endeavour. “Bright aromas of citrus, apricot and spice balance a complex malt bill which includes the English heritage malt, Chevallier.”
Then there’s the 6.7% Porter, what A&H call “The beer that started it all”, available in 440ml cans.
“The Porter is our flagship beer. The style established Victorian London as the centre of the brewing world. The Porter is also the beer that started us on our journey. Our blend of highly kilned and roasted malts is suited perfectly to our water, producing balanced flavours of rich coffee and dark chocolate.
“This award-winning Porter represents the true beer style of London. It is one that we are incredibly proud of.”
And launched just in time for Christmas is the Pfeffernüsse Stout (6.0%).
“Based on the German Christmas biscuit of the same name, the Pfeffernüsse Stout brings together a rich, malty stout with the perfect blend of festive spice. Ginger and cinnamon dominate the nose with biscuity malts and warming spices joining on the palate. ”
- Check out the full Anspach and Hobday range and place your order by visiting their online shop by clicking here
And at checkout, don’t forget your 15% discount code – INSIDECROYDON …
Terms and conditions apply. Offer only available to those aged 18 or over (proof of age may be required when ordering). Repeat orders using the discount code are available. Offer valid until December 31, 2023. Please drink alcohol responsibly.
Merry Christmas!
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine