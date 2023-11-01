Warlingham youngsters prepare the ground for Remembrance

Preparations for the solemn ceremonials on Remembrance Sunday at Warlingham Green War Memorial were much helped last weekend by a work party from the local rugby club.
Warlingham RFC, which is itself in its centenary year, put out a call for its academy players to lend a hand preparing the ground for the annual memorial event, which this year will be taking place around the country on Sunday morning, November 12, with some ceremonies also staging events at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month on Armistice Day itself.
At Warlingham’s War Memorial, the teenaged rugby players gave up their Saturday afternoon in wet weather and were deployed to fix matting to the grass on the village green to enable the community to come together and remember the fallen.
A statement from the club said: “A special thanks to all the academy players who gave their time for the club and the community. It is always moving to see the next generation taking part in activities that keep the importance of Remembrance Day alive.
“Our young players are demonstrating these values and, as a club, we are very proud.”
