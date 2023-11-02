Westfield, the incinerator, NHS and Croydon’s Gaza response

The Croydon Insider podcast is back with our latest episode analysing the news stories that matter here, inside Croydon.

This episode welcomes iC patron Annabel Smith to our panel for the first time, as she discusses her visit to the Beddington Lane incinerator and its awful record for breaching the terms of its environmental licence – a story ITV London News has only started to catch up with last night.

Joining Annabel on our panel for this episode is regular columnist Andrew Fisher, who surprises himself with praise for the Tory MP Chris Philp, after he did, at least, attend a meeting of Croydon Muslims concerned at the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Returning guests Donna Fraser and Sanjana Idnani discuss the state of the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, and a small glimmer of hope for the future, and NHS outsourcing and how it has brought Croydon’s largest hospital to the brink of strike action by cleaners and porters.

Inside Croydon’s editor Steven Downes chairs the discussion, as the panel consider the costly mistakes made over the £1billion Whitgift Centre property development deal which now might not be completed until 2038 at the earliest, and what that’s likely to mean for residents, businesses and the council, and how Old Palace School’s closure is one of the dire consequences.

The Croydon Insider podcast is premium content exclusively available to paid-up Inside Croydon subscribers via Patreon and Spotify.

