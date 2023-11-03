Rolex watch and Cartier bracelets linked to Henry investigation

The Metropolitan Police have named the third person who has been charged in connection with the disappearance of Justin Henry.

Jamal Ali-Richards, 28, thought to be from Thornton Heath, appeared at Croydon Magistrates Court on Monday having been charged with murder.

Louis Benjamin, 29, from Waddon New Road, was arrested “at an address in Croydon” late on October 24 and charged with murder; he appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday.

On October 18 the police arrested an unnamed 27-year-old woman on suspicion of kidnapping. She has since been bailed until January.

Scotland Yard has released a series of images of the watch and jewellery that Henry, 34, was wearing when he went missing on October 15, in the hope that witnesses may recognise them and come forward with further information.

The Metropolitan Police’s latest media release makes no mention of any murder charges and does not identify Benjamin or Ali-Richards by name.

Of the jewellery photographs, the police say: “Justin’s family have confirmed he was wearing the items when last seen, and CCTV, taken later that day, also shows him wearing the items.” The photographs show a Rolex watch, three Cartier bracelets and a diamond ring.

Henry was last seen in person on the evening of Sunday, October 15 at his partner’s address in Brixton. At around 9.50pm that evening, he was seen on CCTV buying food at a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant on London Road in Norbury.

His Mercedes car was seen parked in Waddon New Road for two hours overnight, and recovered at Kingswood Drive, Gipsy Hill, the following day.

Helen Henry, Justin’s mother, said: “Our family are broken and we cannot begin to heal until we get closure.

“I, my family, and the community are all devastated and we desperately want to find Justin. I am asking anyone who can help us to end our agony.

“Justin’s son is only 11 years old, he wants to know what has happened to his daddy and I am afraid that unless someone comes forward, he will never find out.

“Please look at the jewellery Justin was wearing and if you know what has happened to it, call police. We are asking anyone with information to help us, please do not turn away.”

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “We are releasing images of a very distinctive Rolex watch, a ring and three Cartier bracelets that Justin was wearing prior to his disappearance. His family have confirmed he had these on when last seen, and CCTV confirms this. Finding this jewellery could be a vital step in finding out what has happened to Justin.

“You may have seen someone wearing the jewellery or heard them talking about it. However you have found about these items, call us, and tell us what you saw or heard.

“It is possible that you are in possession of the jewellery and had no idea of its significance. I can assure you our focus is finding Justin and you can speak to us, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers. Justin’s family are reaching out to the public for help, please search your conscious, and do the right thing.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter/X @MetCC. Please quote Operation Ashgulf or CAD1523/02NOV.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

