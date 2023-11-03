Tesco seeks your change to round-up their Poppy Appeal cash

Tesco is asking its customers to give generously for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Last year, their support for the charities saw £3.1million raised as the Royal British Legion and Poppyscotland sold the poppies in all Tesco stores across the country. Money raised goes to provide lifelong support for servicemen and women and their families.

Until November 12 this year, volunteers from the charities will be in store asking customers to give what they can and wear their poppies with pride.

In addition to the collections in store, Tesco will give customers the opportunity to round up their shop to the nearest pound at the self-service tills in all London stores from today to Sunday, November 5.

“Just a few extra pence quickly adds up,” Tesco says, “and last year this raised more than £135,000 – making a significant contribution to the £3.1million raised in stores.”

Tesco founder Jack Cohen used his demob money from the Royal Flying Corps to buy products to sell on a market stall – laying the foundation for the country’s largest retailer.

“As the headline sponsor of Armed Forces Day for the last two years Tesco continues this tradition as well as being the largest employer of veterans leaving the armed forces,” they say.

Rhys Little, chair of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our links to the Armed Forces and we want to support the valuable work of the Royal British Legion and Poppyscotland in supporting serving personnel, veterans and their families.

“Our customers have helped to raise incredible funds which are helping them to support veterans deal with injuries, build lives and careers after leaving the forces and remember the sacrifice made for the safety of all of us.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

