Cream rises to the top as 3 lucky readers win Claptones tickets

Inside Croydon is delighted to announce the names of the winners of our exclusive Eric and The Claptones competition.

Eric and the Claptones are performing at The Recreational at Croydon’s Fairfield Halls on Saturday, November 11 – tickets are on sale here.

But three loyal subscribers to this website have no need to book because they’ve grabbed themselves a pair of tickets each – worth almost £60 – because they knew the answer to our giveaway quiz.

So well done Ethel Corduff from Woodside, Peter Scott from Addiscombe (who has been a subscriber of this site for six years!), and Cheryl Fergus-Ferrell, who all knew that the band that Eric Clapton formed with Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce was Cream.

Cream always does rise to the top, eh…

The prize winners’ tickets are whizzing their way to them as we type, using the latest form of AI carrier pigeon.

Eric and the Claptones are a tribute band that for the last 10 years have been performing live the music and songs of the man regarded by many as the finest rock guitarist of his generation.

Eric and the Claptones’ Croydon date continues their hugely successful 2023 tour, which included selling out the Half Moon, Putney and Theatre Royal, Windsor.

Dipping into the huge catalogue of Eric Clapton’s work, the true intricacy and feel of his songs are showcased by the incredible talents of each of the members of the band, played with an infectious enthusiasm.

Chris Sorensen – “Eric” – formed the band in 2013, asking the very best musicians he knew to join him. They all said “yes” and the hard work began.

“A few years on, the band has changed, but the ideal remains,” Sorensen says.

“Be the best we can.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

