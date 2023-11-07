Nov 9: Croydon’s remembrance day for tram crash victims

The seventh anniversary of the Croydon tram crash will be marked with a civic service at the memorial to those that died in New Addington this Thursday, November 9.

It was on November 9, 2016, that an early morning tram crowded with passengers, most of them on their way to work, came off the rails on a bend near to the Sandilands stop.

Seven people died in the crash: Dane Chinnery, Donald Collett, Robert Huxley, Philip Logan, Dorota Rynkiewicz, Philip Seary and Mark Smith.

More than 60 others suffered injuries, some of them life-changing.

Members of the public are invited to attend this year’s service, which will be held at 11am on Thursday at Market Square, Central Parade, New Addington.

Councillor Tony Pearson, the borough’s ceremonial mayor, will open the event and read out the names of those who died before observing a minute’s silence.

