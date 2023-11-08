Help is at hand for carers at info fairs held across Surrey

Action for Carers Surrey are running information fairs at its hubs through November in the run-up to Carers’ Rights Day on November 23.

Representatives from the charity, which supports unpaid carers, will be joined by other organisations and statutory bodies to offer help and advice.

There will be a focus on rights and what you’re entitled to as an unpaid carer, but there will also be information on other practical matters relevant to caring.

The Fairs will all take place at the Carer Hubs, between 11am-2pm as follows:

Mon Nov 20

WOKING: The Vyne Centre, Knaphill, Woking GU21 2SP – more here.

CRANLEIGH: The Bandroom, Village Way, Cranleigh GU6 8AF – more here.

Tue Nov 21

CAMBERLEY: High Cross Church, Knoll Road, Camberley GU15 3SY – more here.

EPSOM: St Barnabas Church, Temple Rd, Epsom KT19 8HA – more here.

Wed Nov 22

HORLEY: Horley Baptist Church, Horley RH6 8RG – more here.

ADDLESTONE: Addlestone Community Centre, Garfield Rd, Addlestone KT15 2NJ – more here.

Thu Nov 23

CATERHAM: Westway Community Café, 25 Chaldon Road, Caterham CR3 5PG – more here.

Friday Nov 24

LEATHERHEAD: Leatherhead Community Hub, Kingston Road, Leatherhead KT22 7PX – more here.

Sat Nov 25

GUILDFORD, in partnership with The Hive: Park Barn Drive, Guildford GU2 8EN – more here.

Participating organisations (at different fairs), include:

Admiral Nurse Service, Adult Social Care, Age UK Surrey, Alzheimer’s UK, Carer Practice Advisors (SCC), Continence Nurse, Crossroads Surrey, Family Voice Surrey, Frontline Debt, Healthwatch Surrey, Memory Lane, Parkinson’s UK, Sayers Croft Trust, SEND/Family information, Sight for Surrey, SILC Independent Living, Social Prescribing, Sport in Mind, Surrey Choices, Surrey Coalition of Disabled People, Surrey Fire and Rescue, Surrey Safeguarding Board, Surrey Welfare Rights Unit, Warmth Matters.

Support for unpaid carers

Visitors will be able to meet with ACS staff and some of the organisations listed above to get information and support – practical, financial and legal – about their caring role.

In addition, carers will be able to pick up Action for Carers Surrey’s “carers rights” postcard, free newly updated booklets, and some little giveaways – plus enjoy free coffee or tea and cake.

These events are all drop-in, free to attend, and do not require any booking.

To find out more, or to contact Action for Carers Surrey directly, visit their website or call 0303 040 1234.

To find out more, or to contact Action for Carers Surrey directly, visit their website or call 0303 040 1234. In Croydon, the Carers Information Service can be found on George Street in the town centre. To contact or visit them, visit their website for more information

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

