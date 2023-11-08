Relax! Aladdin has panto performances to suit everyone

A trip to the panto can be a magical experience and a highlight of the festive holidays.

But for some, including those venturing to the theatre for the first time, the event can be as equally overwhelming and stressful as it is exciting.

If you’re considering a trip to this year’s Fairfield Halls panto but are worried about the experience being overwhelming, then try a relaxed performance packed with just as much panto pzazz and stress-free sparkle, but in a more relaxed environment.

This year’s relaxed performance of Aladdin in the Ashcroft Theatre takes place on Tuesday December 19 at 10.30am.

The performance has been adapted to welcome people of all ages. This includes those who may have sensitivities to loud noise, sudden movement and bright lights. It may also suit people with learning difficulties, sensory communication disorders or who are neurodivergent.

Pantomime producer UK Productions have been working with the venue to include some subtle show changes that will make a big difference without impacting all the fun and thrills of panto.

Sound levels will be lowered, the house lights will be on but dimmed, stage smoke will be reduced and audience members will be free to come and go as they please throughout the show.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy the excitement of live performance and the magic of festive panto,” said UKP’s Martin Dodd.

“With a few minor adjustments, our relaxed performance is far more accessible to an audience that may have otherwise overlooked a chance to go to the theatre.”

In addition to the relaxed performance, there is also a captioned performance on Saturday December 30 at 3pm.

Dialogue is displayed on a screen throughout. This performance may benefit those who are deaf, deafened or hard of hearing. A captioned performance may also be of benefit to those who are neurodivergent, have auditory processing conditions, or if their first language is not English.

Aladdin is a laugh-a-minute extravaganza with stunning sets, musical hits, fabulous costumes and amazing special effects to keep audiences young and old entertained.

The panto stars Davood Ghadami as Abanazer alongside Milkshake favourite and Croydon local Kiera Nicole as Jasmine. Charlie Guest plays Wishee-Washee.

Aladdin is playing at the Ashcroft Theatre, Fairfield Halls from December 16 2023 to January 7 2024.

Visit fairfield.co.uk for ticket information and group bookings.

