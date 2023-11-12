A brutal decade: author Grindrod on 10 years of Concretopia

Ten years ago, John Grindrod launched his first book, Concretopia, at Bookseller Crow in Crystal Palace. Now a full-time author, covering all matters architectural and Green Belt, after the success of his other writing, including books Outskirts and Iconicon, Grindrod is ready to stage a bit of a birthday party.
To celebrate a decade of Concretopia, Grindrod is staging a special night back in Bookseller Crow, where it all began, in which he will talk about the writing of the book, and provide tales of the places he has visited and what has happened to some of them next, and, he says “also some things that didn’t make it in”.
The event, Concretopia: A Brutal Decade, is being staged on Thursday, November 23, from 7.30pm, at Bookseller Crow, 50 Westow Hill. Book your tickets, or for more information, click here.
Grindrod said: “Thanks so much to everyone who has read and supported this book, it means so much to me, and this event is a chance to celebrate all things brutalist, modernist, prefabricated and space-aged.”
