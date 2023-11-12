A brutal decade: author Grindrod on 10 years of Concretopia

Ten years ago, John Grindrod launched his first book, Concretopia, at Bookseller Crow in Crystal Palace. Now a full-time author, covering all matters architectural and Green Belt, after the success of his other writing, including books Outskirts and Iconicon, Grindrod is ready to stage a bit of a birthday party.

To celebrate a decade of Concretopia, Grindrod is staging a special night back in Bookseller Crow, where it all began, in which he will talk about the writing of the book, and provide tales of the places he has visited and what has happened to some of them next, and, he says “also some things that didn’t make it in”.

The event, Concretopia: A Brutal Decade, is being staged on Thursday, November 23, from 7.30pm, at Bookseller Crow, 50 Westow Hill. Book your tickets, or for more information, click here.

Grindrod said: “Thanks so much to everyone who has read and supported this book, it means so much to me, and this event is a chance to celebrate all things brutalist, modernist, prefabricated and space-aged.”

Read more: From pavement to skyline, Croydon holds a concrete grip

Read more: From golf to dogging, new book charts the role of Green Belt

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

