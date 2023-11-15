A thousand years of history: join our Minster tour, Nov 28

Posted on November 15, 2023 by insidecroydon

Croydon Minster has been at the heart of the life of the town for more than a thousand years.

And on Tuesday, November 28, you will have a chance to discover a myriad of fascinating details of the connections between the parish church and the Archbishops of Canterbury over many centuries.

David Morgan is the Minster’s official archivist, as well as the resident historian at Inside Croydon who has been delighting our readers with the many finely researched and detailed articles about the town, its people and the lives they have led in and around what used to be called the Parish Church.

It was David’s work on the very beginnings of the church in Croydon that discovered that the town is probably at least 150 years older than anyone had previously thought, with its foundations going back to around 810 and the Anglo-Saxons.

Come along to hear about the various monuments that survived the Great Fire of the Victorian period and learn more about the role the church played in keeping Croydon safe from the fire bombs of the Luftwaffe in World War II, and a host of other fascinating stories.

Arrive just before 5.30pm to be delighted by the choral beauty of that night’s Evensong, with the tour of the Minster due to start at 6.15pm. The tour should last around 45 minutes.

We are asking for donations of £5 per person for the tour. All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the MInster, an ancient piece of Croydon heritage.

Previous articles by David Morgan:

  • David Morgan is a former Croydon headteacher, now the volunteer education officer at Croydon Minster,

To read all his previous articles on the history of Croydon Minster and the people connected with it, click here

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • As featured on Google News Showcase
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Croydon Minster, David Morgan, History, Inside Croydon and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply