A thousand years of history: join our Minster tour, Nov 28

Croydon Minster has been at the heart of the life of the town for more than a thousand years.

And on Tuesday, November 28, you will have a chance to discover a myriad of fascinating details of the connections between the parish church and the Archbishops of Canterbury over many centuries.

David Morgan is the Minster’s official archivist, as well as the resident historian at Inside Croydon who has been delighting our readers with the many finely researched and detailed articles about the town, its people and the lives they have led in and around what used to be called the Parish Church.

It was David’s work on the very beginnings of the church in Croydon that discovered that the town is probably at least 150 years older than anyone had previously thought, with its foundations going back to around 810 and the Anglo-Saxons.

Come along to hear about the various monuments that survived the Great Fire of the Victorian period and learn more about the role the church played in keeping Croydon safe from the fire bombs of the Luftwaffe in World War II, and a host of other fascinating stories.

Arrive just before 5.30pm to be delighted by the choral beauty of that night’s Evensong, with the tour of the Minster due to start at 6.15pm. The tour should last around 45 minutes.

We are asking for donations of £5 per person for the tour. All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the MInster, an ancient piece of Croydon heritage.

Places are very limited. To book yours, visit our Eventbrite booking page by clicking here

Previous articles by David Morgan:

David Morgan is a former Croydon headteacher, now the volunteer education officer at Croydon Minster,

To read all his previous articles on the history of Croydon Minster and the people connected with it, click here

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

