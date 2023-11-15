Fantasy football made real with new computer game launch

Fancy your chances of managing a real football club?
After years of playing computer games and fantasy leagues and shouting at the telly to tell Pep that you know better, now you could get your chance to take charge in real life, with local non-league side Bromley.
Xbox and Football Manager have launched The Everyday Tactician, a campaign that will give one gamer the chance to live out their dreams at a professional football club.
One of the most popular computer games of all time, Football Manager, is marking its 20th anniversary and the campaign is created to celebrate the release of Football Manager 2024 on PC or console with Game Pass.
One passionate FM24 player will have the opportunity to go from the armchair to the touchline and put their skills from the game to use in a full-time role as a “Support Performance Tactician” at Bromley.
The role will involve shadowing and learning from all the coaching staff, including manager Andy Woodman.
The lucky winner will get a chance to understand the ins and outs of all the tactical decision-making that goes into preparing a football team for success.
Hopeful Tacticians can apply by completing the Xbox achievement “Championes” in FM24 on PC with PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate, and on console with Game Pass for Console or Game Pass Ultimate, to guide a team of their choice to glory by winning a domestic league title.
Woodman, the former Palace player and pal of England boss Gareth Southgate, said: “At Bromley, we pride ourselves on being a community club so we’re very much looking forward to welcoming an enthusiastic supporter to our backroom staff! There are definitely plenty out there who know how to guide us to glory in the Football Manager game so we’re excited to welcome someone who can replicate that in the real world!”
James Butcher, from Xbox, described the Everyday Tactician scheme as a “first-of-its-kind job application” that will give an Xbox player “the chance to live out their dream”.
The steps to achieve real world football management glory are:
- Complete and turn in the Xbox achievement “Championes” by winning a domestic league title -in FM24 on PC with PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate, and on console with Game Pass for Console or Game Pass Ultimate by December 4.
- Fill out the form here (www.xbox.com/The-Everyday-Tactician) and send a 1-minute video explaining why you should be Bromley F.C.’s new ‘Tactician’.
- Finalists will complete an interview with Bromley FC staff
Once the final Tactician has been chosen, fans will be able to follow their journey at the club online and on social media via Bromley FC, Football Manager and Xbox UK channels, as well as TNT Sports, the Vanarama National League’s official broadcast partner. There will also be a three-part documentary to be released next year. Keep your eyes peeled on social for more details in the coming weeks.
Miles Jacobson, from game developers Sports Interactive, said: “Football fans are full of opinions on how their team can do better on the pitch – now with the help of Xbox and Bromley FC we can finally find out if their theories are right.
“I expect there might be a bit more to it than even we at Football Manager anticipate.”
Competition open only to legal residents of Great Britain and Northern Ireland 18+. Submission date ends Dec 4 2023. For full details and Terms and Conditions, see www.xbox.com/the-everyday-tactician
