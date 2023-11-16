No rail services to or from Victoria this weekend due to works

Engineering work is taking place at Victoria Station this weekend, Saturday November 18 and Sunday November 19. There will be no Southern services to or from Victoria, and no Gatwick Express service at all.

Replacement buses will run between Clapham Junction and East Croydon (via West Croydon). A few late-night and early-morning buses will be extended to run to and from London Victoria.

Trains to and from Brighton, Eastbourne, Ore, Portsmouth Harbour, Southampton Central, Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, East Grinstead, Horsham and Dorking will be diverted to and from London Bridge, with amended journey times.

Trains that usually run between Uckfield and London Victoria will run between Uckfield and East Croydon only.

Trains will not call at stations between London Bridge and East Croydon via Sydenham. For these stations, you can use London Underground services between London Bridge and Canada Water, and London Overground services between Canada Water and Crystal Palace or West Croydon via New Cross Gate or Sydenham.

No trains will run between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction. You can use Southern buses between East Croydon and Clapham Junction, London Underground between Clapham Junction and Victoria and Euston, and London Northwestern Railway services between London Euston and Watford Junction.

For full details of where your tickets will be accepted, click here.

You can try to plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.

For advice if you need to travel on a rail replacement service, including accessibility and bicycle information, click here.

Southern helpfully suggests: “Please be advised that, on occasion, replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.”

