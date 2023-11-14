Victoria bus station to close for safety works for six weeks

The busy and often crowded bus station outside Victoria Station is to close on Monday for about six weeks for urgent safety works, causing significant disruption for commuters and other travellers going into London over the Christmas period for shopping, sight-seeing or to visit the nearby Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park.

Transport for London said: “All bus routes will continue to run, but temporary changes will be made to the stopping arrangements for routes that currently serve Terminus Place and Victoria bus station.”

Passengers have been encouraged to check their route before they travel on the TfL website.

Victoria Coach Station, 300 yards away on Buckingham Palace Road, is not directly affected by the works.

The adjoining Victoria railway station operates hundreds of commuter services every day, including Southern services to Croydon and the Brighton mainline.

TfL said the bus station would remain closed from Monday until “around” Friday, December 29.

The closure is necessary for “essential works to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility,” TfL said.

The Terminus Place entrance to Victoria Tube station will also be closed, with visitors advised to use the Victoria Street Entrance instead.

