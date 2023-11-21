Health charity pitches in to provide state-of-the-art incubator

Croydon’s tiniest hospital patients will now benefit from a state-of-the-art incubator, thanks to a partnership between Medequip4Kids and the Croydon Health Charity.

The incubator features the latest technology such as thermo-regulation to deliver the best possible care for babies requiring neonatal care, as well as additional features that allow families to play music, lullabies and voice recordings directly into the incubator, improving the bond between parents and their new arrivals during their first days of life.

The equipment, secured by Croydon’s only dedicated NHS charity and saving the local NHS more than £30,000, also makes it even easier for parents to have physical contact with their child, with greater access to the bed area and a “Family View” monitor which clearly displays baby’s progress.

Caroline Nyawira, the Neonatal Unit Matron at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust said: “We are delighted to unveil our new ‘Babyleo’ incubator.

“For every 13 babies born in the UK, one baby is born premature. We are committed to supporting all families who require neonatal care to have as positive an experience as possible, and pride ourselves taking as many steps as we can to ensure close contact and opportunities to bond in their first days together.

“Equipment like this not only improves the care we are able to offer, but also the experiences of those going through some of the most difficult times in their lives.

“We are incredibly grateful to Medequip4Kids, Croydon Health Charity and all of their supporters, for their efforts to make our ambitions for a better neonatal unit a reality.”

Because of limits on NHS spending, the new incubator might not have been available without the help of the charities and in particular the Tom and Sheila Springer Charity which assisted in acquiring the equipment.

