Crime scene in Park Hill Rec after teenager’s report of rape

Posted on November 23, 2023 by insidecroydon

Park Hill Recreation Ground, next to busy Barclay Road, was being treated as a crime scene this morning, closed to the public while the Met conducted an investigation after a teenaged girl reported she had been raped last night.

The girl “is being supported by specially trained officers”, Scotland Yard said this morning.

The incident took place at around 8pm on November 22. Park Hill Recreation Ground is less than a quarter of a mile from Croydon Police Station.

There have been no arrests. “Enquiries into the circumstances continue,” the police said in a statement issued to Inside Croydon.

“A crime scene remains in place at the park.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Twitter/X @MetCC and quote CAD6391/22Nov. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

