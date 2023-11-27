‘Turn Up Tuesdays’ – law centre offers new, free advice service

In an effort to extend crucial assistance to those grappling with financial challenges, the South West London Law Centre, based in Davis House just off Croydon High Street, is starting “Turn Up Tuesday” – a new drop-in service at their office which will be open from 10am to 4pm every Tuesday, beginning from tomorrow, November 28.

“This initiative aims to provide accessible advice, with a particular emphasis on cost of living and debt-related concerns, making it open and available to all members of our community,” the nice people at the Law Centre say.

Visitors can drop in and get some initial advice or book an appointment with a specialist to seek guidance on issues including:

Navigating Universal Credit

Learn about claiming benefits for those facing health challenges

Receive assistance on matters involving bailiffs and financial difficulties

Ensure they are accessing all entitled resources

“‘Turn Up Tuesday’ reflects the core values of South West London Law Centres, and our dedication to providing essential and compassionate access to justice for all community members struggling to make ends meet,” they say.

The South West London Law Centre in Croydon is on the fifth Floor of Davis House, Robert Street, CR0 1QQ.

Or you can find them online by clicking here.

