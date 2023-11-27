Purley M&S scheme gets 96% support – and a Spitfire fly-past

Proposals for a Marks and Spencer Foodhall, together with flexible space for studios and offices, to be built on the site of a former dairy on a busy main road outside Purley, received 96% approval from residents in a recent consultation, the developers claim.

And Grove Property has now submitted its formal planning application to Croydon Council – complete with a flypast from what looks like a Battle of Britain era Spitfire.

Throughout the summer, Grove undertook consultation with residents and the wider community on their proposal for a M&S Foodhall and what they call “a Cultural and Creative Hub” on the site of the former Milk and More Depot on Brighton Road.

They say that the overwhelming majority of the 470 responses that they received supported the proposals.

Grove Property hope to start construction on site in 2024.

It is not known whether, in the planned new M&S, complete with “a fantastic new Bakery offering fresh daily-baked breads and pastries” one of the products on offer might be a Victory Roll…

But judging by the new CGIs issued by the developers, that’s what a Battle of Britain pilot might have just performed, as their computer-generated images shows a WWII fighter aircraft in the top left-hand corner, possibly navigating their way back to base at RAF Croydon or RAF Kenley… It is an unusual nod to the area’s history and heritage.

Grove claims that if their planning application is approved, as well as the new Marks and Sparks – with a foodhall similar to the one recently opened on the Purley Way – and the studios and offices, it will deliver:

Up to 149 new jobs

The regeneration of neglected and vacant buildings

The retention and refurbishment of the buildings fronting Brighton Road

A 70-space car park

Grove Property says that they have refined the proposal, “Following extensive pre-application consultation with Croydon Council… to bring the scheme forward on the basis of a more design-led and heritage-focused approach.”

Nick Snashall, from Grove Property, said: “We are delighted to have submitted a planning application to deliver this exciting proposal for a site which is currently vacant with derelict buildings. This investment will regenerate the area, create jobs and bring a new shopping experience to Purley.

“The plans would also deliver a new Cultural and Creative Enterprise Hub providing flexible studio and workshop space to support local creative businesses.

“It has been great to see the widespread support for our plans throughout the local community, and moving forward we are committed to keeping local residents informed on the progress of this exciting project.”

Marks and Spencer have confirmed their backing for the proposals, with a spokesperson saying, “We’re hoping to open a brand new, fresh market-style M&S Foodhall in Purley, offering local customers a wide range of M&S Food products, including displays of great quality, trusted value produce from M&S Select Farms, and a fantastic new M&S Bakery offering fresh daily-baked breads and pastries.”

And those Victory rolls…

