Brakspear announce White Bear reopening after £2m refurb

Finally, the White Bear is about to awake from its hibernation slumbers.

After a six-month, multi-million-pound refurbishment, the popular pub in a Grade II-listed 16th Century building in Fickleshole, outside New Addington and on the edge of the beautiful North Downs, is to reopen next Tuesday.

It is under new ownership, run by new managers and with an extensive new dining menu, but promising an old-fashioned welcome to customers old and new.

And the busy pub is also seeking experienced hospitality staff.

Now a part of Breakspear’s Honeycomb Houses chain, after spending around £2million on the refurb, the management issued a statement last night, “We can now officially announce that we are reopening on December 5.”

Henley-based Brakspear has been running pubs for more than 200 years and is keen to ensure that the White Bear remains at the heart of local life. The brewery’s ales will be on sale at the Bear, along with a range of lagers, cider, wine and spirits.

Their pub/hotel brand, Honeycomb Houses, said of the White Bear: “Reopening after an extensive refurbishment, the team are preparing to perfectly host you for your next occasion. Whether that’s festive drinks by the fireplace, a flavourful meal in one of our quirky dining rooms or a party to rival all others!”

The pub has been closed (for a second time in just two years) to carry out urgent and future-proofing upgrades, which has seen much of the interior rearranged and reconfigured.

The charming country pub with multiple dining rooms is being restored to its original splendour, alongside the introduction of an 80-cover bar area with glass doors leading to a stunning patio that is replacing the old bar and cellar area.

Where the kitchen once stood, a stunning bar will serve thirsty customers, while the toilets that were at the rear of the site have been moved to the very front.

A large new kitchen has been created where the previous toilets were.

Negotiations with a locally based pub operator to take on the White Bear were never completed, and Brakspears will be running the White Bear themselves.

The White Bear has always enjoyed visits from cyclists, it is a favourite with hikers and has always warmly welcomed four-legged friends. The beer garden has a long-held and deserved reputation for being among the best places to see heritage Spitfire fighters taking display flights around Biggin Hill.

The new “Little Bear” garden bar will be serving cooked food, farmer’s pantry items and drinks in finer weather (so probably not for a couple of months yet…).

And there are staffing opportunities still available, according to the pub’s website.

“A window of opportunity awaits you! We have a variety of front of house positions available, email your CV to info@honeycombhouses.co.uk to apply.

“Become part of our family. Our house is your home!”

To view menus, opening hours and to book, visit www.whitebearwarlingham.co.uk

Read more: Do the New Addington Bear walk, and discover Fickleshole

