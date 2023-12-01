Sport England gives £400,000 subsidy to three Croydon pools

Sport England is providing a £400,000 subsidy for the operating costs of three Croydon swimming pools.

Making a splash: heating costs at New Addington and two other leisure centres will be paid from the grant

The pools at New Addington, South Norwood and Thornton Heath will between them receive £407,069 to “mitigate their swimming pool utility bills and keep running costs down”, according to Croydon Council.

The council secured revenue funding from Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund, established to assist local authorities and operators with cost pressures related to public swimming pools, such as rising utilities and maintenance costs.

Greenwich Leisure Limited operates Croydon’s leisure centres, and their manager, David Hughes, welcomed the extra funding.

He said, “Running costs have increased significantly since the energy crisis started and any extra funds – on top of our own energy-saving investments – will ensure we can operate sustainably.”

