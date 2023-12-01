Sport England gives £400,000 subsidy to three Croydon pools

Sport England is providing a £400,000 subsidy for the operating costs of three Croydon swimming pools.

The pools at New Addington, South Norwood and Thornton Heath will between them receive £407,069 to “mitigate their swimming pool utility bills and keep running costs down”, according to Croydon Council.

The council secured revenue funding from Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund, established to assist local authorities and operators with cost pressures related to public swimming pools, such as rising utilities and maintenance costs.

Greenwich Leisure Limited operates Croydon’s leisure centres, and their manager, David Hughes, welcomed the extra funding.

He said, “Running costs have increased significantly since the energy crisis started and any extra funds – on top of our own energy-saving investments – will ensure we can operate sustainably.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

