Whitehorse Road Dominican restaurant wins national award

Sabor Dominicano, on Croydon’s Whitehorse Road, has been named Best Latin American Eatery at the UK Caribbean Food Awards.

The awards for this fast-growing industry – now worth more than £100million – have been set up in association with Just Eat by the founders of The Caribbean Food Collective, which connects, promotes, and supports Caribbean food and drink businesses in this country.

The gala awards evening was presented by broadcaster Brenda Emmanus and actor and producer Fredi Nwaka.

After collecting the award for his business, Maiko Polanco, said; “We are very grateful for the recognition and humble! This couldn’t have been possible without the help of everyone, from back of house to front of house teams and our lovely customers.

“At Sabor Dominicano we want everyone to come and try a bit of the tropics and flavours that the Dominican Republic has to offer here in London. We make your experience memorable with our flavours and our customer service.”

Polanco says that they are looking to expand the business to further locations, in and around London.

