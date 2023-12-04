Crown Court protest to defend ancient rights of jury members

Croydon residents outside the Crown Court in the town centre joined a nationwide protest this morning, part of a growing campaign called “Defend Our Juries”.

The protest outside Croydon Crown Court was one of 50 around the country, where all the protestors faced a real risk of arrest for nothing more than holding up placards and slogans seeking to maintain the centuries-old principle of jury equity and to defend democracy.

“As juries keep acquitting those exposing government lies over climate, fuel poverty and arms supplies, events have taken a sinister turn,” the Defend Our Juries campaigners tweeted this morning.

“The State has begun arresting and prosecuting people just for communicating the principle of jury equity.

“The Solicitor General is applying for the committal to prison of Trudi Warner, a 68-year-old retired social worker, for holding [a] sign on a card.” Warner has been accused of contempt of court.

“In October, [the Metropolitan Police] arrested… Indigo Rumbelow during a dawn raid, alleging her sign was ‘perverting the course of justice’.

“Then in November, they arrested Laura Kaarina Korte on the same basis, and kept her in custody for 24 hours.”

Defend Our Juries link this police-state action against the rights of jurors and protestors to the multibillion corporate interests of some of those in power, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The signs outside Croydon Crown Court today displayed the principle of “jury equity” – the right of all jurors in British courts to acquit a defendant according to their conscience and irrespective of the directions of the judge.

In 1984, a jury acquitted the civil servant, Clive Ponting, on this principle after he exposed government misinformation to the public and Parliament over the sinking of the Argentinian cruiser, the Belgrano, one of the biggest controversies of Thatcher’s Falklands War.

“There are strong indications that united, collective action to defend the principle of jury equity is proving effective,” a spokesperson for XR Croydon said.

“Just days after the Solicitor General’s announcement to prosecute Warner, 252 people gathered outside 25 crown courts across England and Wales, holding similar signs in solidarity. None were arrested and there has been no indication of a police investigation since then.

“An investigation into people previously arrested for displaying posters with the same message has now been discontinued.”

The Defend Our Juries campaign has gathered support from eminent professors of law such as Professor Richard Vogler and Professor John Spencer.

Vogler said: “George Orwell noticed the tendency of repressive law to degenerate into farce when truth becomes a lie and commonsense is heresy.

“This is worth remembering now that the Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC, has concluded that it is right to take action against… Trudi Warner, for holding up a sign outside a criminal court, simply proclaiming one of the fundamental principles of the common law: the right of a jury to decide a case according to its conscience.”

The protest groups claim that some cases have been politicised by the Tory Government, with “show trials”… “after a succession of jury acquittals, including the acquittal of the Colston 4 in January 2022, have embarrassed the Government and certain corporate interests”.

The Defend Our Juries campaigners say: “In the Colston case, Suella Braverman, who was Attorney General at the time, decided that the jury of Bristol people had got it wrong, and brought a successful appeal to the Court of Appeal, changing the law.”

Measures being taken by courts in response to legitimate civil protests include defendants being banned from explaining to the jury why they did what they did. Some who have taken peaceful direct action are now being sent to prison for up to three years.

XR Croydon’s spokesperson said: “In some cases, people have been sent to prison just for trying to explain their actions to the jury for saying the words ‘climate change’ and ‘fuel poverty’ in court.

“Defendants are banned from explaining the principle of ‘jury equity’ to the jury, even though it is a well-established principle of law, which is set in marble at the original entrance to the Old Bailey.

One of today’s Croydon protestors, a mum of two children aged under eight, said, “I will myself soon be in front of a jury and it is my absolute right to tell them why I decided to take non-violent direct action.

“The right to a fair trial is fundamental to any civilised society: defendants have the right to say who they are, what they did and why they did it. A jury has a right to hear the whole truth and any judge who attempts to curtail those rights is abusing their power and must be resisted.”

Another of the Croydon protestors, a 74-year-old member of Christian Climate Action, said: “The right of juries to acquit a defendant according to their conscience has been enshrined in British Law for centuries.

“We must protect this right. Judges have a duty to let our juries hear the whole truth and let them reach a fair and true verdict without judicial interference.”

A D V E R T I S E M E N T

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

