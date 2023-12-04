Christmas-time comedy tour hopes to raise funds for Gaza

Human Appeal, a Manchester-based charity, has announced the lineup for its annual Comedy Takeover Tour, set to take place in 17 venues across 10 cities from December 15. That includes a performance in Croydon on Boxing Day.

This year’s tour will raise funds for Human Appeal’s Gaza emergency relief campaign.

The Croydon leg of the comedy tour is being staged at the Imperial Banqueting Suite on the Purley Way – the same venue that last month cancelled a Steve Reed Labour Party fund-raiser because of public complaints over the MP’s refusal to call for a ceasefire.

The Human Appeal Comedy Takeover Tour has raised nearly £10million over the past decade, money that has supported a range of humanitarian relief efforts at home and abroad.

The 2023 tour will take place in Glasgow, Leeds, Blackburn, Bradford, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leicester, Manchester, Luton and Slough, as well as Croydon and five other locations across London.

Returning to the lineup is Tez Ilyas, star of Man Like Mobeen. He is joined by Azeem Muhammad, who takes part in the Comedy Takeover for the first time.

Also returning to this year’s Comedy Takeover are Ali Official, best known for his BBC3 comedy Muzlamic and for presenting the documentary Being British Bangladeshi, and Aatif Nawaz, making his eighth consecutive appearance at the Takeover.

Joining them on the billing for the first time following this year’s Edinburgh Fringe is South Africa’s Riaad Moosa.

Early bird tickets are available for a limited time only, starting at just at £10. Click here for booking details.

The tour begins on December 15 at the C7 Conference Centre, Glasgow and finishes its run on New Year’s Eve at the Porchester Hall in central London.

