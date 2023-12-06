Beer and Carols, all welcome to Ruskin House, Dec 8

Ruskin House is no stranger to music, their Folk and Blues Club being Croydon heritage.
But tomorrow, December 8, from 7.30pm will see the listed building play host to Beer and Carols, a public event at which all are welcome to come and get in the festive spirit by singing classic carols, led by a couple of professional musicians and hosted by a man with an excellent moustache.
Paul Waddell, one of the event organisers, says that they took inspiration from the Greenbelt Festival’s beer and hymns.
“Who doesn’t love a sing-song?” Waddell said.
“We all enjoyed raising our pint glasses to hymns being sung in a Kettering tent last summer, and thought, ‘Why don’t we bring this to Croydon at Christmas?’”
Keen to stress the inclusive nature of the evening, Waddell also insists, “It’s not a particularly religious thing. No sermons or any of that sort of thing.
“This will be a lovely evening, and we’d like people to know that you’re welcome to join us whoever you are, you don’t have to be churchgoers, and you can be young, old, female, male, gay, straight, we just hope you’ll enjoy a rousing chorus and a mince pie or two.”
Beer and Carols is free to attend, though you will have to buy your own beer from the Ruskin bar, with non-alcoholic drinks also available.
Ruskin House is at 23 Coombe Road, CR0 1BD. Arrive from 7.30pm for an 8pm start.
