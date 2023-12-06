Police appeal for witnesses to find ‘dangerous’ knife attacker

Officers investigating last night’s murder of a 17-year-old boy near Sutton railway station have appealed for witnesses to come forward as they seek to find and arrest his “dangerous” attacker.

The stabbing happened just after 7pm last night. The victim has yet to be named by the police. A large part of Sutton High Street and town centre has been taped off today and is being treated as a crime scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, is heading the murder hunt. He said: “Help us identify and remove the dangerous individual responsible from your streets – tell us what you know, what you have heard, or share any images or footage you may have. Please do the right thing and get in touch.”

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain is the Borough Commander for Sutton, Croydon and Bromley. “I know that those who live and work in Sutton will be shocked and saddened at the loss of a young life on the streets that they call home,” he said.

“I urge anyone who is concerned to approach officers on patrol and speak with them or get in touch with their neighbourhood policing team.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this sad time. I would like to thank the community for their patience as we carry out our enquiries, and urge anyone with information concerning this incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information concerning this incident should call the Incident Room direct on 020 8721 4622; call police on 101 or post on Twitter/X @MetCC quoting CAD 6107/05DEC.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

