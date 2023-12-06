Two Croydon charities and a Kenley-based sweet-maker have received the King’s Award.

ASKI – Advice Support Knowledge Information – and Croydon Vision received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, while Monty Bojangles won the King’s Award for Enterprise. The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest given to volunteer groups across the UK.

ASKI’s staff and volunteers support more than 800 people each year from its Community Connect Café and Dance and Events Centre. It provides learning, leadership, health, employability, social and arts programmes – such as older people’s lunch club and befriending.

Michelle Ford, ASKI’s chair, said: “It is an honour for the work of our dedicated volunteers, many of whom are retired older people, to be recognised by His Majesty the King.

“Volunteers are the heart and soul of our organisation, selflessly devoting their time, energy, skills, and knowledge to uplift and support the most vulnerable members of our community. This is testament to community spirit and what can be achieved when communities work together.”

Croydon Vision supports people with vision and sight loss in Croydon and this year celebrated 100 years of service. Susanette Mansour, their chief executive, said: “This award is a testament to the transformative impact volunteer groups can have on society. To all Croydon Vision volunteers, staff, supporters, and community — this award is as much yours as it is ours.”

Chocolate confectionary firm Monty Bojangles, which was founded by Andrew Newlands in 2005, and received the award after seeing its overseas sales grow by 190% over the past three years.

“Having previously won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade in 2018, it is an honour to have been awarded the prestigious title once again,” said Andrew Newlands, managing director.

The winners are invited to a royal reception and will be presented with the awards at their premises the Lord-Lieutenant of Croydon, the King’s representative.

In the official council press release, the propaganda bunker issued a single image, showing the Mayor of Croydon in a sweet shop…

