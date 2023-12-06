Police launch murder hunt after teen killed at Sutton Station

Sutton railway station and Sutton High Street remain closed this morning as the Metropolitan Police conducts “an urgent investigation” following the murder of a 17-year-old boy last night.

The victim has not yet been named and no arrests have been made.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to Sutton High Street at about 7.10pm last night following reports that a teenager had been stabbed. His attacker fled the scene.

“On arrival officers found a 17-year-old male suffering with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene but died as a result of his injuries,” a Met spokesperson said.

Ruth Dombey, the leader of Sutton Council, issued a sombre statement this morning, saying that she is “devastated to hear the news of a fatal stabbing”.

Dombey said, “We are a close-knit community here in Sutton and I know that people will be very concerned about what this means.”

The Sutton Station killing is the latest in a spate of knife crime in the south-west London borough. It follows the murder of a man in his 40s on the Roundshaw Estate in October.

The latest tragic incident comes just days since another Sutton stabbing, when a man and a woman were both injured in a knife attack on Birchwood Avenue, Wallington, on Saturday.

A 42-year-old man Gavin Price, of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm and appeared at at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The victims of the attack received some hospital treatment. The man was kept in hospital with stab wound to his chest, where his condition was described as serious but stable.

